The Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY ARISE Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, popularly known as The Duke, has announced a 25 per cent increase in salary for all staff as the newspaper clocks 25 years.

Obaigbena announced the development in an internal memo he addressed to: Team THISDAY.”

The memo, obtained by The Eagle Online said: “At my meeting with THISDAY Editors yesterday we announced a 25% pay rise for all THISDAY Staff in the spirit of the 25th Anniversary.

“We will continue to do more to create a robust environment for great journalism to thrive, as we honour and celebrate the people of THISDAY – past and present, while building the solid foundations required for the tough times ahead….”

Obaigbena described the memo to the Team THISDAY as his own way of saying thank you for the efforts put in to make the newspaper realise its vision and mission.

He said: “This is just a short note to thank all and everyone of you for your tenacity, creativity and resourcefulness these past 25 Years in our pursuit of Reason through Free Speech. We will continue to be a force for good across all platforms in the service of our communities over the next 25 Years!”

He then announced the proposed launch of a plan that will put in focus the next 25 years of the newspaper.

He said: “To commemorate this milestone, we plan to launch: THISDAY – The Next 25 Years! at 20 hours, 20th January, 2020, in an event like no other, in our renewed mission to shape and define the future of our nation, our continent, our world and in particular all underserved communities of colour around the globe.

“We remain committed to defending democracy, promoting good governance, and fighting to end poverty through free enterprise.

“We remain committed to good journalism and telling our own stories.”

Obaigbena ended with a toast to the Team THISDAY: “Here’s to The Next 25 Years!”