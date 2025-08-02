Breaking: Nurses call off strike after four days

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives has suspended its nationwide warning strike.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Assistant Secretary-General of NANNM, Chidi Aligwe.

On Wednesday, nurses and midwives in the country embarked on a seven-day warning strike to press home their long-standing demands, including an upward review of shift allowance, adjustment of uniform allowance, a separate salary structure for nurses, an increase in core duty allowance, mass recruitment of nurses, and the establishment of a nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health, among others.

The strike was suspended on Saturday following a virtual meeting of NANNM’s National Executive Council.

On Friday, the association met with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Office of the Head of Service, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Office of the Accountant General, the National Salaries and Wages Commission, and other relevant stakeholders to address its members’ demands.

Aligwe said, “The strike has been suspended. Nurses and midwives are to resume duty immediately.”

A circular titled “Suspension of the Ongoing Nationwide Nurses’ Strike” and signed by the association’s National President, Haruna Mamman, and General Secretary, T.A. Shettima, also confirmed the development.

The circular stated that NEC resolved to suspend the strike after an extensive review of the Memorandum of Understanding and the agreed time-bound implementation framework.

The circular partly read, “NEC acknowledges the positive steps taken by the Federal Government in responding to the nine core demands of NANNM, particularly the commitment to clear timelines for implementation.

“In view of the formal agreement reached, and in line with the principle of dialogue and good faith, NEC hereby suspends the ongoing nationwide strike action with immediate effect.

“NEC has directed the national leadership to continue monitoring the implementation of the signed MoU and track the government’s compliance with the agreed timelines.

“State councils are directed to mobilise members for the immediate resumption of duty. NEC resolved that no member of NANNM, including interns and locum nurses, should be victimised for participating in the nationwide strike.

“NEC appreciates the commitment and solidarity of all members throughout this action and reiterates that NANNM remains steadfast in defending the welfare, dignity, and professional rights of all nurses and midwives in Nigeria.”

