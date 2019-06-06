A former nurse who liked to put patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them has been convicted of 85 counts of murder at a court in north-western Germany.

Niels Hoegel was sentenced to life in prison by the court in Oldenburg, which noted the “particular seriousness of the crimes” to ensure he serves longer than the standard 15-year term, the dpa news agency reported.

In all, Hoegel was charged with 100 counts of murder and it was not immediately clear why the court only found him guilty on 85.

In a closing statement at the end of his seven-month trial, Hoegel apologised for the pain and suffering he had caused with his “terrible deeds”.