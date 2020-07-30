The Director of Administration of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha, is dead.

According to available information, the lieutenant of the Sultan of Sokoto and Head of the NSCIA, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, died on Wednesday.

Nwoha was reported to have died in a motor accident in Okene, Kogi State on his way to Owerri, Imo State to observe the Eid.

He was educated at Bayero University, Kano.

A member of the Council of the NSCIA, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni, said of Nwoha: “We employed him as Director of our Islamic Propagation Center in Owerri financed by the then Baba Adinni of Yorubaland Alhaj MKO Abiola, before he was employed by INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission), where he retired a few months ago.

“Due to his dynamism and honesty he was employed as the Director of Administration of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

“We spoke on Monday where he complained of chronic ulcer and I advised him to use some very efficacious herbal concoctions. unknown to me that it would be our last discussion.

“Yusuf is one of the most dedicated brothers from the East of Nigeria, dynamic and humble to a fault.

“Oh Allah you know why you are taking away the best among us but we beseech you to be merciful on us and halt this trend.

“The other day it was Abdul Wahab Bolaji.

“Today it is Yusuf Nwoha.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and admit him to jannat Firdaous.

“Make his family steadfast on the noble religion of Islam.”

Announcing the death of Nwoha, Chairman of the Media Committee of the NSCIA, Femi Abbas, said: “With heavy hearts and impregnable sobriety, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affair (NSCIA) hereby announces the demise of its Director of Administration, Mallam Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha.

“He died in a road accident at Okene, Kogi State, on his way to Oweri in Imo State for Eidul Adha last Wednesday.

“Mallam Nwoha who retired as Deputy Director in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2019 was also the NSCIA’s representative at the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“The details of internment, his life as a Muslim, his various Islamic activities and footprint he left behind will be published later.

“Inna Lillah wa inna ilayhi raji‘un.”