Breaking: Northern Governors declare support for Southern presidency + Statement

Governors and Leaders from the Northern part of the country have dumped the idea of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, standing for the 2023 presidency on the platform of All Progressive Congress.

The position of the Governors and Leaders from the North was contained in a statement they issued on Saturday.

The statement came as a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari summoned with Governors elected on the platform of the APC began at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Northern Governors and Leaders are pushing for a Southern presidential candidate for the party.

They argued that after eight years of President Buhari’s presidency, it should be the turn of the South.

According to information in the political space, the President had settled for Lawan in order to counter the Peoples Democratic Party, which will be fielding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.