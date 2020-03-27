Breaking: NNPC, others donate N11b for fight against COVID-19

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has made an intervention of $30 million (N11 billion) to help combat the Coronavirus Disease pandemic and its attendant impact on the Nigerian economy.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, announced the intervention initiative on Friday in Abuja.

The GMD said the intervention, which was done in collaboration with its partners in the oil and gas industry, was in line with the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to curb COVID-19 spread in the country.

Kyari said the intervention was aimed at supporting the country’s healthcare delivery facilities and would cover three major areas: Provision of medical consumables; deployment of logistics and in-patient support system; and delivery of medical infrastructure.

Kyari said: “The three thematic support initiatives amount to a total of $30 million (N11 billion) and will be delivered in phases, starting today.

“To address the increasing demand of medical services, we are immediately providing medical consumables covering testing kits, medical protective suits and ambulances to the highly impacted areas across the federation.

“This will be followed, in the next few days, with the deployment of ventilators, beds and temporary intensive care facilities across the geopolitical zones of the federation.”

The industry players that partnered with the NNPC to make the intervention possible include the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited, Oando Oil Limited, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Pilar Oil Limited, Platform Petroleum Limited, SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc and Shoreline Natural Resources.

Others are Suntrust Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Vertex Energy Limited, Waltersmith Petroleum Oil Limited and Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Limited among others.