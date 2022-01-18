Subscribe
Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters, security operatives clash at Federal High Court

Supporters of Nnamdi Kanu in large numbers clashed with members of security operatives at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

This is as our correspondent observed that the supporters kept on chanting, “Holy Holy Holy, Nnamdi Kanu is another saviour”.

The leader of the proscribed group, Indigenous People of Biafra, is currently being arraigned in the Federal High Court over some amended charges leveled against him by the Federal Government.

This is as the lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Tuesday, unveiled Chief Mike Ozekhome as the leader of the defence counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, whose trial commences today before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Some journalists who arrived at the Federal High Court to cover the proceedings were also barred from accessing the court premises.

Details later…

