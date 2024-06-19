Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu seeks negotiation with FG in Court

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed his readiness to enter into a negotiation with the Federal Government over his ongoing trial.

Kanu, speaking through his lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, that he would seek the negotiation under Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

The Act states: “In any Proceeding In the court, the court may promote reconciliation among parties thereto and encourage and facilitate the amicable settlement thereof.”

Ejimakor had earlier moved two applications brought before the court.

Whereas one of the applications, sought the committal of the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, to prison for contempt of court, the second motion challenged the jurisdiction of the court to continue with the trial.

Kanu’s lawyer said if the applications are denied, his client will move for the implementation of section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

According to Kanu’s lawyer, he would be left with no option but to activate section 17 of the FHC Act, should the court dismiss the two applications he moved on behalf of his client.

“Section 17 of Federal High Court Rules, states that in any proceedings, the court may consider reconciliation and settlement,” Ejimakor added.

Responding, FG’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, said he had earlier informed the defendant that he lacked the powers to embark on such negotiation since it was not part of the Fiat that was issued to him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He maintained that only the AGF has the authority to negotiate or take further steps in relation to the matter, noting that the case borders on alleged terrorism.

“If he is interested in negotiating, he knows the right place, the Attorney General of the Federation office,” Adegboyega, SAN, stated.

Reacting to the development, trial Justice Binta Nyako said the duty of the court was to hear the matter that was brought before it and not to act as a solicitor for any of the parties.

He said it was left for the parties to agree on the way they want the matter to go.

“If you want to discuss with the AGF, no problem at all,” Justice Nyako added.

The detained IPOB leader has been in DSS custody since June 2021, after he was arrested in Kenya. Since his arrest, he has been facing terrorism-related charges levelled against him by the government.