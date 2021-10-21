Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu moved back to DSS custody as court adjourns till Nov 10

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IOPB), has been adjourned till November 10, while the IPOB leader has been taken back to custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu was on Thursday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Count one of the charge read, “Being the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on diverse dates in 2014 and 2015 in London, United Kingdom, did broadcast on Radio Biafra monitored in Enugu and other areas within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, preparations made by you and others now at large, for states in the South-East and South-South zones and other communities in Kogi and Benue states to secede from the federal republic of Nigeria with a view to constituting same into the Republic of Biafra and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 41(c) of the Criminal Code Act, CAP. C77, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

His legal team, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, challenged his detention and asked that he should be moved from DSS custody to Kuje prison in Abuja.

But the presiding judge, Binta Nyako, rejected the application, and adjourned the matter till November 10.

Kanu was thereafter taken out of the court in a convoy of white Hilux van.