Breaking: NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria have declared an indefinite strike starting from October 3.

The Presidents of the NLC and TUC, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, made the position of the unions known on Tuesday.

Ajaero and Osifo spoke after the National Executive Councils of the two unions met separately in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the communique read by the two presidents, the indefinite strike was as a result of the alleged insensitivity of government to the plights of Nigerians as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy and continuous demonstration of unwillingness and complete lack of initiative.

They advised Nigerians to stock food items as the strike will be total and indefinite.