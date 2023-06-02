Breaking: NLC gives FG ultimatum to revert to old petrol price

The Nigeria Labour Congress has given the Federal Government an ultimatum to revert to the old price of petrol or face an industrial action.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, issued the ultimatum on Friday after a National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on May 29, 2023 during his inaugural address said the era of fuel subsidy was gone.

This was followed on Wednesday by the release of a new price template by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, which put the lowest band at N488 for Lagos State and the highest at N557 for Borno, Kano, Yobe and Jigawa States.

Rising from its NEC meeting on Friday, the NLC said the Federal Government had until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of N185 or face an industrial action.

Ajaero said if the ultimatum was not met, the industrial action would be followed by protests across the country.

