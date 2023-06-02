Breaking: NLC demands for names of beneficiaries of fuel subsidy

The Nigeria Labour Congress has demanded for the names of beneficiaries of fuel subsidy from 2015 to 2023.

The eight years covers the two terms of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, made the demand on Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja

This followed the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

Ajaero lamented that the country had been subsiding petrol without knowing the beneficiaries.

He said there is now the need for the Federal Government to tell Nigerians who the beneficiaries are.

Ajaero said: “We want to know who and who are collecting the subsidy and those who are collecting it for the last eight years.”