Breaking: NJC recommends retirement of Abia CJ, probes Supreme Court Justice, two CJs

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, at its 85th meeting, which was held on March 14, 2018, recommended the compulsory retirement of the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Theresa Uzokwe, and Justice Obisike Oji of Abia State High Court of Justice to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

The Council also issued stern warnings to Justices S. E. Aladetoyinbo and Olusola Ajibike Williams of the FCT and Lagos State High Courts.

Uzokwe was recommended for compulsory retirement following the findings of two investigative committees set up by the Council.

The committees investigated petitions against her by Umeh Kalu (SAN), Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Abia State, alleging illegal constitution and working with a parallel Judicial Service Commission instead of the one constituted by the State Governor and confirmed by the House of Assembly.

Uzokwe was also found to have misconducted himself in Suit No. HU/131/2005, wherein she delivered judgement in the sum of N825,000 in favour of a litigant, but subsequently signed a garnishee order of N109,612,500 only.

Oji was earlier queried by the Council for allowing himself to be sworn-in as acting Chief Judge and thereby colluding in and aiding an unconstitutional process.

His reply was unsatisfactory and the Council recommended his compulsory retirement.

The NJC reprimanded, seriously warned and placed on the Watch List Aladetoyinbo of the FCT High Court for impropriety in a case between U.L.O. Consultants Limited v BIL Construction Nigeria Limited, sequel to a petition by one Uche Luke Okpuno.

Council would have sanctioned the Judge more severely but had to take into account the fact that aspects of the case are appealable.

Council also seriously warned Justice Olusola Ajibike Williams of the Lagos State High Court for grave errors of judgment in her level of involvement in a family business.

Council found that the Judge, as a judicial officer, should have been more circumspect and conscious of her office.

Council’s sanction was as a result of a petition by Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (SAN).

Council at the Meeting also considered various petitions written against 31 Judicial Officers and resolved to empanel three Investigative Committees against one Justice of Supreme Court and two State Chief Judges.

Petitions against various Justices were dismissed for lack of merit, lack of evidence of misconduct, being sub judice or that the subject of such petitions were matters for appeal.

The dismissed petitions were against Justices Abdu Aboki, Theresa Abadua and Ahmed Belgore, all of the Court of Appeal; Justices J. T. Tsoho, Ayo Emmanuel, Sabiu Yahusa, Zainab B. Abubakar, B. O. Quadri of the Federal High Court; Hon. Justices A. N. Ubaka and B. B. Kanyip of National Industrial Court; Justices Bello Kawu, S. C. Orji, A. N. Talba of the FCT High Court; Justice K. C. Nwankpa of High Court, Abia State; Justice D. A. Onyefulu of High Court Anambra State; Justice W. I. A. Effiong, High Court Akwa Ibom State; A. M. Ikpambese, High Court, Benue State; Justice G. E. Gbemre, High Court Delta State; Justice A. O. Onovo, High Court Enugu State; Justice Idi Apollos, High Court Gombe State; Justice G. O. Ogunsanya, High Court Ogun State; Justice A. B. Abdulkarim, High Court Osun State; Justice K. A. Ojiako, High Court Imo State; and Justices A. M. Lawal, L. A. Okunnu and L. B. Lawal Akapo, High Court Lagos State.

The Council decided to advice Justice J. E. Ikede of Delta State High Court and Justice Yusuf Halilu of FCT High Court to be more careful in the course of their judicial duties.

The Council decided to refer a petition by Prince Adesina Okuneye against Justice Mwada Balami of the FCT High Court to the Police to investigate the allegation of N5 million bribe to the Judge for granting bail to an accused person.

The Council decided that the petition should be put in abeyance until the outcome of the investigation by the Police.

The Council at the Meeting also recommended 60 Judicial Officers to Governors of 24 States for appointment as High Court Judges, Sharia Court Kadis and Customary Court of Appeal Judges.