The National Judicial Council rose on Wednesday from an Emergency Meeting to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari the appointment of Justice I. T. Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesman of the NJC, Soji Oye.

According to Oye, the meeting, which was initially presided over by Justice Umaru Abdullahi, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Subsequently, the plenary of the meeting, presided over by Muhammad, who is the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, recommended to the Governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano and Jigawa States, eight successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the States.

These are Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa as the Chief Judge, Sokoto State High Court of Justice; Justice Kazeem Alogba, Chief Judge, Lagos State High Court of Justice; Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, Chief Judge, Anambra State High Court of Justice; Justice Nwaigwe A. Anselm as the Chief Judge of the Ebonyi State High Court of Justice; Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki as the Chief Judge, Niger State High Court of Justice; and Justice Filibus B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State High Court of Justice.

Others whose appointments were recommended were Hon. Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai as the Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano; and Hon. Isa Jibrin Gantsa, Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State.

Oye said the newly appointed Heads of Court will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.

He said the Council commended President Buhari for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the States Judiciary and called on the various State Executives to as a matter of urgency commence its immediate implementation.

It posited that this is not only in line with the Constitutional dictates, but presently the Judicial position.

The Council also considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi and Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine other Judicial Officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.