Breaking: NJC puts five Judges on pre-sanction Watch List, ‘advises’ one over ‘uncouth’ letter to CJN

The National Judicial Council has “advised” a Judge of the Oyo State High Court, Justice O. M. Olagunju, over the “uncouth” language used in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The advice to the Judge formed part of the outcome of the 106th meeting of the NJC on August 14 and 15, 2024.

According to the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji Oye, Justice Olagunju’s letter was on the Council’s decision viz-a-viz its Policy Direction on Appointment of President Court of the Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.

Accordingly, Oye said the Council “resolved to issue a letter of advise to Hon. Justice O. M. Olagunju of Oyo State High Court to be circumspect as a Judicial Officer before acting, even in the most challenging situation.

“The resolution was made after Council considered the report of the Committee it set up, and mandated it to invite the Hon. Judge to appear before it to defend his uncouth language in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, challenging Council’s decision viz-a-viz its Policy Direction on Appointment of President Court of the Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.”

Oye said the Council at the meeting also considered the Report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on 22 petitions written against 27 Judicial Officers of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel four committees to investigate allegations in the petitions that were found meritorious.

The remaining 18 petitions were discountenanced for lacking merit, abandoned, or subjudice.

The discountenanced petitions are against Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, President Court of Appeal; and Hon. Justices E. O. Williams Dawodu, B. A. Georgewill, Yargata Timpar, S. D. Samchi, Aisha B. Aliyu, A. A. Aderibigbe M. L. Shuaibu, H. A. O. Abiru and Abdulazeez Waziri, all of the Court of Appeal.

Others are Hon. Justice J. T. Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court; Hon. Justices Z. B. Abubakar, J. K. Omotosho, Sunday B. Onu, all of the Federal High Court; Justice Okon E. Abang, when he was serving at the Federal High Court; Hon. Justice Kayode Agunloye of the FCT High Court; Hon. Justice Babagana Karumi of the High Court of Borno State; Hon. Justice Maimuna A. Abubakar of the High Court of Niger State; Hon. Justice A. A. Aderibigbe of Osun State High Court; and Hon. Justice Aisha B. Aliyu of the Nasarawa State High Court.

Petitions written against Justices Ayodele Oyeyemi Oyebisi, Amaobi L. Agara, Amina Garba, Bello M. Tukur, Omeka Elekwa and O. A. Adetujoye, who served at Delta and Plateau National and State Assembly Elections Tribunal Panels.

Oye said the Council also considered the Report of its Performance Evaluation of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts of record and resolved to issue letters ranging from commendation, appreciation, no submission and non-performance to 215 Judges all over the Federation.

The Council also placed five Judges on its pre-sanction Watch List register for poor performance, noting that they would be recommended to the Council for appropriate sanction if they do not improve on their performance.

Justice Ariwoola, at the meeting, being the last one before his retirement, appreciated the cooperation he received from Members of the Council and the Council’s Secretariat, imploring them to extend the same to his successor.

Members of the Council also eulogised the outgoing CJN and Chairman one after the other and wished him good health in retirement.

