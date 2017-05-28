Breaking: Nigeria’s richest, most brilliant kidnapper arrested in Lagos palatial home

A kingpin of kidnappers, simply identified as Evans, has been arrested by the police, The Eagle Online has learnt.

Information available to The Eagle Online has it that the kidnappers’ kingpin was arrested at about 1pm in his palatial Lagos home in Magodo Estate.

The Eagle Online was told that Evans was arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

He was described as the most brilliant and notorious high profile kidnapper in the history of Nigeria.

He is believed to have made Billions of Naira from ransom in the last seven years, whicle coordinating the activities of several kidnap groups.