Breaking: Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff is dead

A former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Mohammed Chris Alli, is dead.

According to available information, the former Chief of Army Staff died in Lagos State on Sunday morning.

Alli, who also served as the Military Governor of Plateau State between August 1985 and 1986, was the COAS between November 1993 and August 1994.

Born on December 1, 1944 in Koton Karfe in Kogi State, General Alli served briefly again as Governor of Plateau State between May 18, 2004 and November 2004 when then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, declared a State of Emergency in the state.

Also Read:

He died in a Military Hospital in Lagos on Sunday morning during a brief illness.