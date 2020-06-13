The number of Nigerians infected by the Coronavirus Disease has remained high in the last three days, with 501 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the latest figure on Saturday on its Twitter handle.

On June 11, 2020, Nigeria had its highest ever single-day infection with 681 cases.

On June 12, the figure dropped to 627, but it still remained the second highest single-day infection in the country.

Saturday’s figure comes in as the fourth single-day infection.

According to the details of the infections provided by the NCDC, Lagos had 195 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory followed with 50; Kano State, 42; Kaduna State, 27; Edo State, 26; Oyo State, 22; Imo State, 21; Gombe State, 17; Benue and Enugu States, 12 each; Delta and Anambra States, 11 each; and Ebonyi State, 10.

Others with confirmed cases on Saturday were Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).

The Saturday figure brings to 15,682 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, with eight more deaths recorded, bring the death toll to 407.

In all, 5101 have all been successfully treated and discharged.