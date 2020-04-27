The number of deaths from Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria dropped significantly on Monday.

The outcome for Saturday and Sunday had been 87 and 91 respectively before the drop on Monday.

According to the figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the country recorded a total of 64 new cases on Monday.

Lagos had the highest number of cases with 34, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja followed with 15.

Borno State had 11 cases, while Taraba and Gombe had two each.

As at 11:20pm on April 27, the country had 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID19.

Among this figure, 255 had been discharged, while 40 died.