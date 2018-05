The attacker, who scored in the qualifiers, including against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, has been ruled out of the World Cup by Coach Gernot Rohr

One of Nigeria’s attackers, Moses Simon, is injured.

Rohr passed his judgment on Simon in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday.

The World Cup, for which the Super Eagles are already in camp, holds in Russia beginning next month.