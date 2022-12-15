Breaking: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain is dead, cause of death

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Ambassador Ademola Rasaq Seriki, is dead.

According to available information, the Ambassador died in the early hours of Thursday, surrounded by family members.

Sources told The Eagle Online that Seriki succumbed to the effects of cancer, which he was said to have been managing for several years.

Specifically, he died from cancer of the pancreas.

Seriki, a notable Lagos State politician, was born on November 30, 1959.

He was a Minister during the regime of late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

An obituary on Seriki’s death was issued by his children in the early hours of Thursday.





