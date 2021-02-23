Nigerian Troops have successfully charged through Marte in Borno State, killing scores of ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists who laid siege in that area for some days.

A Military Officer told PRNigeria that the troops successfully and safely detonated series of IEDs laced along the routes and finally dominated the general area.

The source said: “New Marte effectively in our hands since 3pm.

“Our will and determination are unshaken.

“We are ever determined not to let our Service Chiefs and the nation down.”

More details later.

By PRNigeria.