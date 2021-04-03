A member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala, is dead.

According to Premium Times, Haruna Maitala died on Saturday morning in a road accident along Bade-Gitata road on his way to Jos.

He died alongside his son, driver and security aide, who were all in the vehicle, Premium Times reports.

Until his death, he represented Jos North/Bassa federal constituency of Plateau State.

His death comes barely a month after another lawmaker, Yuguda Killa from Jigawa State, passed on.

Mr Maitala is the third federal lawmaker to die this year.

About 10 federal lawmakers have died since the inauguration of the ninth assembly in 2019.