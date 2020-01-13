A 23-year-old lady, Omolola Ajayi, who recently cried out for help over ill-treatment meted to her after she was trafficked to Lebanon, has been rescued by the Nigerian Government.

The Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced her rescue in a tweet on Monday.

She said Ajayi has been handed over to the Nigerian Ambassador in Beirut, Senator G. M. Zanna Bura.

Dabiri-Erewa, on her Twitter handle, tweeted: “Breaking news. Update on the viral video of trafficked Nigerian girl in Lebanon. She is now happily in the hands of the Nigerian Amb in Beirut, received warmly and happy to be in safe hands. She will be home soon by Gods grace.”

Ajayi had revealed in trending video how a family friend trafficked and sold her into slavery in Lebanon.

The video, which first hit the social media on Wednesday, has been shared several times by worried Nigerians.

In the video, Omolola, in a voice filled with anguish and desperation, begged Nigerians to do everything possible to rescue her from Lebanon.

While stating the names of her parents as Mr. Kehinde Ajayi and Mrs. Felicia Ajayi, noted that her parents live in Ilorin at Offa Garage under bridge in Kwara State, Nigeria.

While telling her story, it became obvious that she was trafficked through lies and deceit by a family friend.

Omolola was told that she was going to Lebanon to teach some children English Language.

She got there to discover that she had been fed a pack of lies.

Weeping, she said in a mixture of English and Yoruba: “A family friend introduced me to the Lebanese that brought me here to teach their children English language.

“It turned out to be a lie.

“When I got here, they collected my passport and kept it.

“I asked why they did that, I was told that I had been sold as a slave.

“What I’m facing here is not a small thing.

“I hope I don’t die.

“If we’re sick, they wouldn’t tale us to hospital and they only give us panadol.

“Half of the people we came to Lebanon together with have died.”

Omolola seized the opportunity to implore female support groups and Nigerians to come to her rescue and help in ensuring she returns home.

She said: “The person I’m with now wants to rape me, but I didn’t agree.

“I’m struggling with him.

“He has collected my phone.

“He said that he wouldn’t return it until I accept his sexual advances.

“If he is sleeping or has gone out, I take the phone.”

Omolola said she has tried to call her agent, who connected her to her present master, but discovered that the man had blocked her, making connecting to him via phone impossible.

She had also attempted to tell her master that she wanted him to return her to Nigeria, but his response shocked her.

She said: “I told the my boss that I wanted to be returned to Nigeria, he replied that he has paid for me; that dead or alive, he owns me.

“I have a three-year-old baby in Nigeria.

“Feminique Life Support please help me, have mercy on me!

“I want to take care of my daughter.

“Please don’t let my death make my parents cry.

“The other girl I worked with has traveled so he could come at me again.

“Please help me, don’t allow them to kill me in this country.

“I don’t even have a room to sleep.

“I sleep on the floor, in the parlour, in this cold weather.

“I’m not even given a cloth to cover; I wear rags.

“Please help me because as this man tried to rape me, I pushed him away, so I am scared of him dying by my hands because they’ll kill me too.

“My child doesn’t know me and I am suffering too much.

“The work I came here to do is different from what they are using me for here, and as I speak, I’m even ill and the only drug I had been given was panadol.”