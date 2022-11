Nigerian Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, is dead.

According to available information in the public space on Friday, the CEO of Zamar Entertainment died on Friday.

The 51-year-old music producer was said to have slumped and died in the early hours of the dat.

The most recent album of Okposo, who was recently involved in a extramarital controiversy: “The Statement,” was produced by a Grammy Award winner, Kevin Bond.