Breaking: Nigerian appointed Airtel Africa VP, to oversee 14 countries

A Nigerian, Emeka Oparah, has been appointed as Vice President Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Africa Plc.

The communications specialist, who has spend close to 20 years with Airtel Nigeria, announced the development on Tuesday.

Oparah, who announced the development on his Facebook page, in his new role with Airtel has responsibility for 14 countries.

The Public Relations guru and businessman per excellence, has worked in several strata of the communications sector.

Before his present appointment, Oparah had served as Editor, The Record; Client Service Executive, Patine Communications, 1991-1992; Client Service Executive, Candid Communications, 1992-1992; Client Service Manager, Richland Communications, 1992-1994; and Media Relations Manager, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, May 1994 – May 2002.

He then moved on as Corporate Affairs Manager, Econet Wireless, 2002 – 2004; Public Relations Manager, Celtel Nigeria Limited, May 2002 – February 2007; Public Relations Manager, Vmobile, 2004 – 2006; Head of Division: PR, Events and Sponsorships, Celtel Nigeria Limited, February 2007 – December 2007; Head, Corporate Communications, Zain Nigeria, December 2007 – May 2011; and Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria from June 2011 to February 2018.

Oparah wrote on Facebook on his new appointment, which sees him moving to Dubai, United Arabs Emirate: “To all who supported me along the way as I journeyed in my career, I will forever be in debt of gratitude.

“All the glory goes to The Great Architect Of The Universe!”