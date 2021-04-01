Nigerian Air Force authorities said on Thursday morning that a fighter jet had disappeared while on interdiction mission in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in North East Nigeria.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in the early hours of Thursday.

Gabkwet said the alpha jet lost contact with the radar in Borno State on Wednesday “while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

“Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing.”