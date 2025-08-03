Close Menu
Breaking: Nigeria win fifth consecutive AfroBasket title

Nigeria’s senior female basketball team, the D’Tigress, have won their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title.

The feat was achieved when the D’Tigress defeated the Malian senior female team 78-64 in the final match on Sunday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The D’Tigress had qualified for the final after defeating eternal foes, Senegal, in the semi-final.

More details on this news website soon.

