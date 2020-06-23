Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 452 new cases of Coronavirus Disease, taking the country’s total infections to 21,371.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State had 209 of the total cases, while Oyo, Delta and Ogun States had 67, 37 and 36 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory recorded 22 cases, while Abia, Enugu and Bauchi States recorded 20, 16 and 15 cases.

Other states with cases were Kaduna (8), Ondo (8), Osun (7), Imo (3), Benue (3) and Borno (1).

Nigeria has so far recorded 533 deaths, with 7,338 treated and discharged.