Nigeria on Sunday recorded 307 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed on by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State had the highest figure of 188, while the Federal Capital Territory and Ogun, Kaduna and Oyo States had 44, 19, 14 and 12 cases respectively.

Bayelsa and Gombe States had nine and five cases respectively, while Kano and Delta States recorded three infections each.

Imo, Rivers, Niger and Bauchi States recorded two infections each, while a case each were confirmed in Plateau and Kwara States.

In all as at Sunday, Nigeria has had a total of 10,162 cases of COVID-19, with 287 deaths and 3,007 treated and discharged.