Nigeria on Sunday recorded a slight increase in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases from 829 on Saturday to 838.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday on its Twitter handle.

In the figures released late on Sunday, the Federal Capital Territory recorded the highest number of new cases with 279 infections, with Lagos State following closely with 253.

Plateau State had 82 new cases, while Kaduna, Katsina, Nasarawa, Kano and Gombe States recorded 57, 32, 31, 25 and 24 infections.

Other states with new infections were Oyo-8, Rivers-8, Zamfara-7, Ogun-4, Bauchi-4, Edo-4, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.

As at Sunday night, the country had so far had 84,414 confirmed cases with 71,034 discharged and 1,254 deaths, meaning that there were seven death recorded in 24 hours from the virus.