Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,244 new cases of COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Monday night.

According to the NCDC, the country also recorded three deaths from the virus, raising the death toll from the pandemic in Nigeria to 1,361.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State topped the list of those with new cases on Monday.

It recorded 774 new infections, while the Federal Capital Territory had 125 cases and Plateau State 102.

Also on the list of state with fresh infections were Anambra-47, Ondo-46, Rivers-27, Edo-18, Kaduna-16, Ogun-16, Gombe-16, Bauchi-11, Kano-11 and Nasarawa-10.

Others were Akwa Ibom-7, Sokoto-7, Borno-5, Ekiti-4 and Zamfara-2.

In all, Nigeria has had 101,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Monday night, with 80,491 successfully treated and discharged.

In the last one week, the country had been recording well over 1,000 new infections daily.