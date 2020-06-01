Nigeria on Monday recorded more cases of Coronavirus Disease and deaths resulting from it.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in its daily briefing on the virus, revealed this on its Twitter handle.

It revealed that there were 416 new cases, with Lagos State accounting for 192 of them.

Edo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kwara, Nasarawa, Borno and Oyo States and the Federal Capital Territory recorded 41, 33, 30, 23, 18, 17, 10 and 14 cases respectively.

Katsina State had seven cases, Abia and Delta States five cases each and Adamawa and Kano States four each.

Imo and Ondo States had three each, while Benue, Bauchi and Ogun States recorded two each, with Niger State reporting one case.

The latest figure brings to 10,578 the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Twelve deaths were recorded from the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in Nigeria, bringing the number of dead to 299.

Those successfully treated and discharged had come to 3,122.