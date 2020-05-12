Nigeria on Tuesday recorded a massive drop in the rate of infection from the Coronavirus Disease.

This was from the figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late on Tuesday.

The figures showed a total of 146 infections all over the country.

In the last one week, the country had largely gone past 200 infection cases on daily basis.

For Tuesday, Lagos State still led the states chart, with eight deaths recorded, lifting the fatality figure from 150 to 158.

While Lagos State had 57 infections, Kano and Kwara States had 27 and 10 cases.

Edo, Bauchi and Yobe States had nine, eight and seven cases respectively, with Kebbi and Oyo States recording four each.

While Katsina and Niger State recorded three cases each, the number of infected in Plateau, Borno, Sokoto and Benue States were two each.

Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun and Rivers States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja all had a case each.

In all by Tuesday, Nigeria has had a total of 4,787 cases of COVID19, with 959 successfully treated and discharged.