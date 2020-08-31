Nigeria on Sunday recorded its lowest number of infections in a little over four months.

The analysis was based on figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control vis-a-vis data from the past.

According to a search on the microsite of the NCDC, Nigeria on April 27, 2020 recorded 64 cases, being the least before Sunday’s 138 new infections from 14 states.

On Sunday, two deaths were also recorded.

Till date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed, 41,513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 138 new cases are reported from 14 states: Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1).

A multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.