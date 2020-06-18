Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single-day infection of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos accounted for the state with the highest figure, returning 280 cases, while Oyo State followed with 103 infections.

Others were Ebonyi (72), FCT (60), Imo (46), Edo (34), Delta (33), Rivers (25), Kaduna (23), Ondo (16), Katsina (12), Kano (10), Bauchi (8), Borno (7), Kwara (5), Gombe (4), Sokoto (2), Enugu (2), Yobe (1), Osun (1) and Nasarawa (1).

With the new cases, Nigeria now has a total of 18,480 confirmed cases, 6,307 discharged and 475 deaths.