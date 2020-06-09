Nigeria on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day infection of the Coronavirus Disease with 663 new cases.

This latest figure was released late on Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, which had before now put the highest single-day infection for the country at 553 on May 30, 2020.

The figures released by the NCDC also showed there four COVID-19 related deaths in the country on Tuesday.

The states that recorded the new infections were Lagos (170), Ogun (108), Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1) and Nasarawa (1).

In all as at Tuesday night, Nigeria had recorded 13,464 cases of COVID-19, with 365 deaths and the number of discharged put at 4,206.