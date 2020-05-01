Nigeria on Friday recorded the highest single day infection and deaths from the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in the daily update on its Twitter handle on Friday.

The infection figure was put at 238 for the country, while there was a massive leap in the number of deaths.

Seventeen people were reported dead on Friday, bringing the total fatality to 68.

Kano State topped the infection data with 92, while the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos State had 36 and 30 respectively.

Gombe State had 16 cases, while Bauchi State came in with 10; Delta State, eight; and Oyo State, six.

Oyo and Zamfara States had four cases each and Nasarawa and Ondo State four each.

Three cases were recorded in Edo, Ekiti, Borno and Yobe States, with Adamawa State coming in with two.

Niger, Imo. Ebonyi, Rivers and Enugu States recorded one case each.

As at the close of work on May 1, Nigeria had 2,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the number of those successfully treated and discharged at 351.