Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest daily infection from the Coronavirus Disease with 381 cases.

Before Thursday, the highest daily figure was 245.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the latest figure on its Twitter handle late on Thursday.

Lagos State also recorded its highest figure of the COVID-19 cases with 183 testing positive.

Kano followed with 55 cases; Jigawa, 44; Zamfara, 19; and Katsina 11.

Also on the list were Borno, nine; Kaduna seven; Gombe six; Ogun five; Sokoto four; and Oyo and Rivers three each.

Niger State recorded two cases and Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Plateau had one case each.

The latest figure brings to 3,526 the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, with 107 death.

Successfully treated and discharged as at Thursday evening were 601 cases.