Nigeria on Friday recorded 667 new cases of Coronavirus Disease with more deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported the figures on its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State returned 281 cases, while Abia and Oyo States had 48 and 45 infections, with the Federal Capital Territory returning 38 positive patients.

Others were Ogun, Enugu, Ondo, Plateau, Edo, Delta Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna and Kano States, which returned 37, 31, 23, 21, 19, 18, 18, 17, 17, 14 and 12 positive cases respectively.

Also on the list of states with positive results on Friday were Bauchi (9), Gombe (4), Osun (3), Benue (3), Nasarawa (3), Kwara (3), Ekiti (2) and Borno (1).

In all as at Friday night, Nigeria has had a total of 19,147 confirmed cases, 6,581 discharged and 487 deaths.