Nigeria on Thursday recorded 626 cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

Lagos had the highest number of infections, with 193 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with 85.

Other affected states were Oyo, 41; Edo, 38; Kwara, 34; Abia, 31; Ogun, 29; Ondo, 28; Rivers, 26; Osun, 21; Akwa Ibom, 18; Delta, 18; Enugu, 15; Kaduna, 13; Plateau, 11; Borno, 8; Bauchi, 7; Adamawa, 5; Gombe, 4; and Sokoto, 1.

With the latest figure, Nigeria now has 27,110 confirmed cases, with 10,801 discharged and 616 deaths.