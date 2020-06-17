Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 587 more cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria recorded 14 more deaths from COVID-19.

Lagos State had the highest number of infections, with 155 cases.

It was followed by Edo State with 75 vases and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which recorded 67 infections.

Others were Rivers (65), Oyo (56), Delta (50), Bayelsa (25), Plateau (18), Kaduna (18), Enugu (17), Borno (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (7), Kwara (4), Kano (2), Gombe (2), Sokoto (1) and Kebbi (1).

In all as at the end of Wednesday, Nigeria has had 17,735 confirmed cases, with 5,967 discharged and 469 deaths.