Nigeria on Monday recorded 575 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Monday.

The epicentre of the disease, Lagos State, still led with the most infections.

The state recorded 123 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had 100 infections.

Others were Delta, 58; Edo, 52; Ogun, 42; Katsina, 24; Bayelsa, 23; Rivers, 22; Borno, 19; Plateau, 18; Ondo, 18; Oyo, 17; Kwara, 15; and Osun, 13.

Others with new infections on Monday were Enugu, 9; Nasarawa, 7; Abia, 6; Cross River, 5; Kaduna, 3; and Ekiti-1.

With the latest infections, Nigeria now had 29,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The country has also recorded 654 deaths, with 11,828 successfully treated and discharged.