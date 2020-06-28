Nigeria on Sunday recorded 490 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Sunday on its Twitter handle.

It listed the states that recorded new infections as Lagos, 118; Delta, 84; Ebonyi, 68; FCT, 56; Plateau, 39; Edo, 29; Katsina, 21; Imo, 13; Ondo, 12; Adamawa, 11; Osun, 8; Ogun, 8; Rivers, 6; Kano, 5; Enugu, 3; Bauchi, 3; Akwa Ibom, 3; Kogi, 1; Oyo, 1; and Bayelsa, 1.

As at Sunday night, Nigeria had a total of 24,567 confirmed cases, 9,007 discharged and 565 deaths.