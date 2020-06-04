Nigeria on Thursday recorded 350 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the figure on its Twitter handle late on Thursday.

Nineteen states and the Federal Capital Territory accounted for the fresh 350 cases.

They are Lagos (102), Ogun (34), FCT (29), Borno (26), Kaduna (23), Rivers (21), Ebonyi (17), Kwara (16), Katsina (14), Edo (10), Delta (10), Kano (10), Bauchi (10), Bayelsa (9), Imo (8), Plateau (4), Ondo (3), Nasarawa (2), Gombe (1) and Oyo (1).

In all as at Thursday, Nigeria had recorded 11,516 cases of COVID-19 and 323 deaths, with the number of discharged put at 3,535.