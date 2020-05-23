Nigeria on Saturday recorded 265 new cases of Coronavirus Disease and more deaths.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Saturday night.

Lagos had 133 of the cases, with Oyo, Edo and Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory with 34, 28, 23 and 22 new infections.

While Plateau and Kaduna States had six and five cases respectively, Borno and Niger States had three cases each and Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra and Enugu States recorded two infections each.

In all by Saturday night, Nigeria had recorded a total of 7,526 cases of COVID-19, with 221 deaths and 2,174 successfully treated and discharged.