Nigeria on Sunday recorded 248 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday.

The NCDC disclosed on its Twitter handle that Lagos State topped the list of state with new infections with 81 cases, while Jigawa, Borno, Kano and Bauchi States had 35, 26, 26 and 20 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had 13 cases, while Edo and Sokoto States recorded 12 and 10 respectively.

Zamfara State had seven new infections, with Kwara and Kebbi States having four cases each.

Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti States had two cases each and Osun and Bayelsa States with one infection each.

With the new infections on Sunday, Nigeria now has now had a total of 4,399 cases of COVID-19, with 143 deaths.

There was also an increase in the number of successfully treated and discharged cases, with the number hitting 778.