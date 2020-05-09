Nigeria on Saturday recorded 239 new Coronavirus Disease cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its Twitter handle late on Saturday.

The figure is lower than the 245 recorded on Friday.

It is, however, one higher than the 238 recorded on Thursday.

Lagos State had the highest number of 97, while Bauch and Kano States had 44 and 29.

Katsina and Borno States had 19 and 17 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had seven fresh infections.

While Kwara and Oyo States had six and five cases respectively, Kaduna and Sokoto States had three each.

Adamawa, Kebbi, Plateau and Ogun States all had two cases each, while Ekiti State returned one confirmed case.

In all, Nigeria as at Saturday night has had a total of 4,151 cases of COVID-19, with 128 deaths and 745 successfully treated and discharged.