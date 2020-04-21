Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 117 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Lagos State, which had zero case on Monday, topped the list with 59.

It was followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 29 cases.

Kano, Borno, Katsina and Ogun States had 14, six, four and three cases respectively, while Rivers and Bauchi States recorded one case ease.

The latest figure brings to 782 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria.

So far, Nigeria has succeeded in treating and discharging 197 patients, with 25 deaths.