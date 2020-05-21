Nigeria on Thursday recorded 11 Coronavirus Disease-related deaths and 339 new infections.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The figures released showed that Lagos State had 139 infections, followed by Kano and Oyo States, which both had 28 cases each.

Edo, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa States had 25, 22, 18 and 14 cases with Yobe and Plateau States recording 13 infections each.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had 11 cases, with Gombe, Ogun, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Delta, Ondo, Rivers and Adamawa States having eight, five, four, four, three, two, one and one infections respectively.

In all, Nigeria has had 7,016 cases of COVID-19, with 1,907 successfully treated and discharged.